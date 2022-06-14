Netflix casting 456 people in 'Squid Game' reality competition series

Unlike the TV show, the worst fate in this game is going home empty-handed.

INDIANAPOLIS — Just days after Netflix officially renewed "Squid Game" for a second season, fans now have a chance to be part of the game and win a colossal prize.

Netflix is bringing the global phenomenon to life with a reality competition series, titled "Squid Game: The Challenge," where 456 people will compete in a series of games for $4.56 million — both the largest cast and lump sum cash prize in reality TV history.

According to Netflix, the games will be inspired by the TV show, as well as surprising new additions.

"Strategies, alliances and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them," Netflix said in the news release.

And unlike the TV show, the worst fate in this game is going home empty-handed.

"We're grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment,” said Brandon Riegg, vice president of unscripted and documentary series for Netflix, in a news release. "Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real-world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end."

Casting is now open for English-language speakers across the world. The 10-episode reality competition series will be filmed in the United Kingdom.

"Squid Game" follows a group of people who, desperate for money, participate in a series of deadly schoolyard games.

"Squid Game" debuted on the streaming service in September 2021, with more than 1.65 billion view hours in its first 28 days, becoming Netflix's most popular series of all time.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk came up with the concept for "Squid Game" in 2008 and originally planned for it to be a film, Netflix reports.

Ten years later, Hwang began putting his vision to life.

"Thanks to Netflix, there was no limit and I was given creative freedom to work as I wanted to," Hwang said in the Netflix making-of article.

In the recent announcement, Hwang confirmed some details about the plot and characters in the upcoming second season.

"And now, Gi-hun returns," Hwang said. "The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su."

Netflix shared a 10-second teaser trailer featuring the giant animatronic doll that features heavily in the show's first episode.

Red light… GREENLIGHT!



Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/4usO2Zld39 — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022