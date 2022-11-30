Red Carpet interviews at the National Christmas Tree Lighting

LL Cool J, Shania Twain, Ariana DeBose, Yolanda Adams, Andy Grammer, Gloria Estefan and family talk with Sharla McBride before performing

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Celebrities gathered on the red carpet at the Ellipse outside of the White House for the 100th National Christmas Tree Lighting on Wednesday.

The event kicks off the holiday season every year in downtown Washington D.C. The National Christmas Tree Lighting is presented by the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation. The lighting celebration is highlighted by several Grammy Award-winning recording artists including. Grammy Award-winning singer and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer LL Cool J hosted the show for the second year in a row.

"The idea that with everything that's going on in the world, the fact that we can take an hour, and people can kind of forget about it all, and just get into something that's heartfelt. There's some sisterhood, some brotherhood, some generosity of spirit, some energy that's positive, that's a good thing. That's what people need," said LL Cool J.

The musical performances were headlined by a handful of Grammy Award-winning singers. Yolanda Adams is a four-time Grammy award winner and one of the best-selling gospel artists of all time. President Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.

"I love this event! I've done it several times and I just enjoy coming back to D.C.," said Adams.

Seven-time Grammy Award-winner, Gloria Estefan joined us on the red carpet, eager to talk about her new Christmas album, Estefan Family Christmas. She recorded the album with her daughter, Emily and grandson, Sasha. The three sang together at the National Christmas Tree Lighting, and for Mrs. Estefan, being there with her family, meant a lot.

"It's our nation's capital, and it's 100 years of lighting this tree. It's tradition, and it's the holidays which is my favorite time of year. To be able to share it with my grandson and my daughter, Emily. We have a Christmas record that expresses how we are in the family. Every holiday we put together something, so to be able to share it with the viewers on such a special occasion, is amazing," said Estefan.

One of the best-selling artists in history was also on the red carpet. Country music singer, Shania Twain, is set to kick off a new "Queen of Me" tour in 2023, and was all smiles when talking about performing Christmas songs at the National Tree Lighting.

"I'm going to be singing, 'It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas' and I'll be singing 'Baby, Please Come Home," said Twain. "I always want to do a really good job, and of course the President's presence, and First Lady, and all of the pageantry around all of this makes you feel very on the spot," Twain added.

Ariana DeBose was named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world in 2022. The singer and actress won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. She's filming another movie in Hungary right now and took a long flight to be at the National Christmas Tree Lighting.

"I literally got off a plane and said 'yes, I will be here for this tree lighting.' I'll be very honest, I'm extremely jet-lagged. But, it's exciting, it's such a beautiful moment, that allows us all to come together. I love the holidays and I just think joy is the most important thing right now," said DeBose.

Singer Andy Grammer also performed before the tree was lit and being part of the celebration meant a lot to him. "It's just nice to be playing in something that everyone can agree on. It's just nice to be at something where everyone is smiling and happy," laughed Grammer.

A special of the event airing on WUSA9 will be broadcast on Dec. 11 at 8 p.m., featuring all of the performances, speeches by President Joe Biden, and the official lighting of the Christmas tree.

President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden hosted the 100th annual Christmas Tree lighting outside the White House. This year’s tree is a Colorado Blue Spruce from Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/2H4FBzzd8j — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 1, 2022