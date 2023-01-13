'Most perfect musical of all time' comes to Hershey Theatre

"My Fair Lady" tells the story of linguistics professor Henry Higgins attempting to transform flower seller Eliza Doolittle into a "proper lady."

HERSHEY, Pa. — A show Entertainment Weekly describes as “a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time” is coming to Hershey.

"My Fair Lady" can be found on stage at the Hershey Theatre from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22 as part of their Broadway Series.

The musical tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.”

There will be eight performances of "My Fair Lady" at Hershey Theatre, with shows on the following dates:

Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22 at 1 and 7 p.m.

Tickets for each showtime can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

The touring production from Lincoln Center Theater and director Bartlett Sher features Madeline Powell as Eliza Doolittle, Jonathan Grunert as Professor Henry Higgins, John Adkison as Colonel Pickering, Madeline Brennan as Mrs. Pearce, Michael Hegarty at Alfred P. Doolittle, Cameron Loyal as Freddy Eynsford-Hill and Becky Saunders as Mrs. Higgins.

