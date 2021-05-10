Zac Brown Band's 'The Comeback Tour' to visit Hersheypark Stadium in August

The tour "represents an ethos of shaking the dust off after falling down and celebrates the collective resilience of the Zac Brown Band community."

GRAMMY-winning Zac Brown Band will stop at Hersheypark Stadium on August 21 during their upcoming tour, according to a press release.

"'The Comeback Tour' represents an ethos of shaking the dust off after falling down and celebrates the collective resilience of the Zac Brown Band community," also according to the release.

Singer-songwriters Teddy Swims and Ashland Craft are joining the band on tour as opening acts.