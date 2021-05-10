Zac Brown Band's 'The Comeback Tour' to visit Hersheypark Stadium in August

HERSHEY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from September 2017.
GRAMMY-winning Zac Brown Band will stop at Hersheypark Stadium on August 21 during their upcoming tour, according to a press release.
"'The Comeback Tour' represents an ethos of shaking the dust off after falling down and celebrates the collective resilience of the Zac Brown Band community," also according to the release.
Singer-songwriters Teddy Swims and Ashland Craft are joining the band on tour as opening acts.
“We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road and share our new music with our fans,” Zac Brown said. “It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, get back on tour, and celebrate a brand new world.”
Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster and on Hershey Entertainment's website. For more information, visit Zac Brown Band's website.