Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival will make a stop at Hersheypark Stadium in August

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Outlaw Music Festival tour, featuring country music legend Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers, Marcus King, Flatland Cavalry, Kathleen Edwards and Particle Kid, is coming to Hersheypark Stadium on Friday, August 4, Hershey Entertainment announced.

The show will begin at 3:10 p.m. Tickets are available at www.Ticketmaster.com and www.HersheyEntertainment.com.

The 2023 Outlaw tour celebrates Nelson's legendary life and legacy in his milestone 90th birthday year.

For the largest-ever Outlaw tour to date, Nelson will bring his family and friends on the road for a can’t-miss lineup of summer shows.

An incredible lineup of artists will join him in Hershey, including Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Marcus King, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry and Particle Kid.

Artist(s) and lineups are subject to change.

“I can’t wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year’s Outlaw Music Festival tour,” said Nelson. “It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends and incredible fans, and even more special this year to celebrate my 90th birthday.”

The inaugural Outlaw Music Festival debuted in 2016 in Scranton. The sold-out show was so well received that Blackbird and Nelson have developed it into one of North America’s biggest annual touring franchises.

Musicians such as Robert Plant, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, ZZ Top, Eric Church, Bonnie Raitt, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers and many more have been a part of the Outlaw tour, sharing unforgettable music memories and unique vendor villages with local food, drinks and shopping in Live Nation amphitheaters across the country.