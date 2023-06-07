U.S. Air Force's 'Airmen of Note' jazz ensemble will perform at Shippensburg on June 22

The Airmen of Note is one of six performing ensembles within The U.S. Air Force Band. They'll play at Shippensburg University' Luhrs Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — “Airmen of Note," the United States Air Force's premier jazz ensemble, will visit Shippensburg University later this month as part of a one-week tour.

The free performance will be held on Thursday, June 22 at the university's Luhrs Performing Arts Center, 475 Lancaster Drive, at 7 p.m.

Shippensburg is the first stop in the Airmen of Note's five-city, one-week tour, which will also make visits to Scranton and Mansfield in Pennsylvania and Geneva and Rochester in New York.

The tour honors the service of Airmen both past and present, and highlights the excellence of military members working across the globe, the Air Force said in a press release. All concerts are free and open to the public. Ticket information for these concerts is available here.