Phish frontman Trey Anastasio will bring his 'Classic' Trey Anastasio Band side project to Harrisburg in September

Anastasio and his bandmates will perform at Riverfront Park as part of Harrisburg University's Summer Concert Series on Sept. 17.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Trey Anastasio, frontman of the legendary jam band Phish, will perform with one of his many side projects, The "Classic" Trey Anastasio Band, at Riverfront Park in September as part of the Harrisburg University Summer Concert Series, the school announced Tuesday.

The show will take place at 8 p.m on Sunday, Sept. 17. Tickets go on sale on Friday, with a presale for HU Presents email list members on Thursday.

Tickets are $60.

Anastasio has been performing with Phish since 1983, when the band formed at the University of Vermont. Since then, he's received numerous Grammy Award nominations for his work with Phish and his solo work.

The 58-year-old has performed with the New York Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, among others. Known for his jazz-influenced, trippy, virtuoso guitar solos, Anastasio has performed with the Trey Anastasio Band since 1998.