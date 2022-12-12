90's icons Third Eye Blind to perform at Hershey Theatre in March 2023

The last time Third Eye Blind performed in Hershey was June 25, 2010, when they played at the former Star Pavilion adjacent to Hersheypark Stadium.

HERSHEY, Pa. — American rock band Third Eye Blind will perform in Hershey for the first time in 12 years next spring, according to Hershey Entertainment.

The band recently announced an expanded run of its "25 Years in the Blind" Tour, which will stop at the Hershey Theatre on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

The last time Third Eye Blind performed in Hershey was June 25, 2010, when they played at the former Star Pavilion adjacent to Hersheypark Stadium, according to Hershey Entertainment.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

The "25 Years in the Blind" tour is in support of Third Eye Blind's latest releases, “Our Bande Apart” and “Unplugged.”

Since 1997, San Francisco's Third Eye Blind has recorded five best-selling albums, including the most recent album. Led by Stephan Jenkins, the group has earned worldwide success and a fanbase that is larger, younger and more dedicated than ever.