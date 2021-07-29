Rock band from Millersville University named "2020's Best Collegiate Rock Band"

The band, Mauvstrom, was awarded the title by the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame.

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — A hard-rock band made up of Millersville University students, alumni, and a professor took home "2020's Best Collegiate Rock Band" by the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame.

The band, Mauvstrom, was created in 2017 to open for Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, who played a sold out show at the university.

The band was disbanded after the concert, but got back together the following summer. Barry Atticks, the founding professor, said he was at Musikfest in Bethlehem, when he was watching a band and thought that Mauvstrom could do better.