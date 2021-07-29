Rock band from Millersville University named "2020's Best Collegiate Rock Band"

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — A hard-rock band made up of Millersville University students, alumni, and a professor took home "2020's Best Collegiate Rock Band" by the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame.
The band, Mauvstrom, was created in 2017 to open for Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, who played a sold out show at the university.
The band was disbanded after the concert, but got back together the following summer. Barry Atticks, the founding professor, said he was at Musikfest in Bethlehem, when he was watching a band and thought that Mauvstrom could do better.
In December, the band released a music video cover of a Nightwish song with the words changed to be holiday-themed and gained the attention of Jim Peteric of the Ides Of March and Survivor, Dee Snyder of Twisted Sister, one of the instrumentalists from Foreigner as well as Michael Sweet from Stryper, who Atticks says wrote to the band complimenting them on their video.