Rock and Roll Hall of Fame reveals 13 inductees in class of 2021: Tina Turner, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters make the cut

There are 13 new inductees being cemented in music history this year.

Rock ‘n’ roll is welcoming new royalty featuring "the most diverse list of inductees" within the class of 2021. The 13 inductees joining the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year were announced Wednesday morning -- and the inductees are…

PERFORMER CATEGORY

Foo Fighters

The Go-Go's

JAY-Z

Carole King

Todd Rundgren

Tina Turner

*This category honors bands and solo artists who have created music in their careers with originality, impact and influence that has changed the course of rock 'n' roll.

This class also features several two-time inductees, including Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters, previously inducted with Nirvana in 2014), Carole King (previously inducted with Gerry Goffin in 1990) and Tina Turner (previously inducted with Ike and Tina Turner in 1991).

AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD

Clarence Avant

*This category honors non-performing industry officials who have made a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock 'n' roll and music that has impacted youth culture.





MUSICAL EXCELLENCE AWARD

LL Cool J

Billy Preston

Randy Rhoads

*This category honors artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have made a dramatic impact on the industry.

EARLY INFLUENCE AWARD

Kraftwerk

Gil Scott-Heron

Charley Patton

*This category honors a performing artist or group whose music and performance style have directly influenced and helped inspire and evolve rock 'n' roll and music that has impacted youth culture.

"This diverse class of talented inductees reflects the Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture," said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. "It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s induction ceremony in Cleveland."

The Rock Hall will debut the 2021 inductee exhibit in honor of this year's class on July 1.

WHICH 2021 NOMINEES WEREN'T PICKED FOR INDUCTION?

The contenders who didn't make the cut this year include:

Mary J. Blige

Kate Bush

DEVO

Iron Maiden

Chaka Khan

Fela Kuti

New York Dolls

Rage Against The Machine

Dionne Warwick

Two of the performers not inducted this year were within the top five on the 2021 Rock Hall fan vote, which brought in more than 4.8 million total ballots:

#1: Tina Turner

#2: Fela Kuti (not inducted)

#3: The Go-Go's

#4: Iron Maiden (not inducted)

#5: Foo Fighters

WHEN IS THE INDUCTION & HOW CAN I WATCH?

The 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is slated to take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Capacity limitations will be announced prior to the ticket sale date, which is expected in July.

The induction will also be simulcast on SiriusXM's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310. The ceremony itself will also air on HBO and available to stream on HBO Max at a later date.

