x
Hip-hop legend Rick Ross will perform at Harrisburg University in May 2023

Tickets for the show cost $60. There will be a presale at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Public ticket sales begin Friday, Nov. 25.
Credit: Harrisburg University

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Legendary hip-hop star Rick Ross will perform at Harrisburg University on Saturday, May 6, 2023, the school announced this week.

"With the levying stature of a goliath and the regal standing of a King, Rick Ross has lived up to his prophecy of being the Big'gest Boss,'" the university's announcement said. "The Miami Monster Mogul has evolved into not just hip-hop's most respected and revered MC, but as a label CEO and business entrepreneur, his resumé is as sterling as one of his platinum plaques."

Ross' latest album, "God Forgives, I Don't," is his fifth solo release in six years, and follows the recent success of his five-star acclaimed masterpieces "Deeper Than Rap" (2009), "Teflon Don" (2010), and classic team efforts with his Maybach Music Group, "Self Made Vol. 1 and 2."

"By now, everyone that follows what Ross does has been conditioned to expect nothing but a prolific output of the highest grade of music," the school said.

Tickets can be purchased online at HUPresents.live.

