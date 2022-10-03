Country legend Reba McEntire will perform at Hershey's Giant Center next year

The legendary singer will visit Hershey on April 14, 2023 as part of her extended "Reba: Live in Concert" nationwide tour.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Country music legend Reba McEntire will make a stop at Hershey's Giant Center next year as part of her "Reba: Live in Concert" nationwide tour, Hershey Entertainment announced Monday.

The show, which features special guests Terri Clark and The Isaacs, is set for Friday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

McEntire is extending her “Reba: Live in Concert” tour following a string of sold-out stops on the fall leg. McEntire announced 14 additional dates set for spring of 2023, featuring special guests Terri Clark and The Isaacs.

The spring run will kick off March 9 in Jacksonville and conclude at NYC’s Madison Square Garden, marking McEntire’s first time playing the iconic venue.

“I am very grateful we’re continuing this tour into 2023,” McEntire said. “I’ve had so much fun being back out on the road and doing what I love to do most, entertaining people. And now, getting to headline places like Madison Square Garden and bring my buddies Terri Clark and The Isaacs with me? Well, that's just the extra icing on an already triple-layered, stuffed and filled, iced and frosted cake!"