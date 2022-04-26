The music festival will take place from June 17 to 19 on Independence Avenue in Washington.

NORFOLK, Va. — Something in the Water is moving to Washington, D.C. from Virginia Beach for its second year, Pharrell Williams and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Tuesday.

The music festival, which debuted in 2019, will take place June 17 to 19 on Independence Avenue to commemorate Juneteenth weekend. The line-up includes Pharrell & Phriends; Pusha T; Calvin Harris; Tyler, The Creator; Usher; and more.

The announcement comes months after Pharrell cast doubt on hosting the festival in Virginia Beach again, accusing the city of being run with "toxic energy."

In a letter to city leaders in October 2021, the Grammy-winning artist expressed disappointment with the city's response to the death of his cousin Donovon Lynch, who was shot and killed by a police officer during a chaotic night at the Oceanfront in March 2021.

When Pharrell spoke Tuesday, he noted the importance of hosting the festival in the nation's capital during Juneteenth weekend, which he connected with the festival's mission of bringing people together.

"We decided to take that solution to the highest platform we can find. And that is on this nation's capital, the National Mall, right there on Independence Avenue," Pharrell said.

Three-day passes will go on sale to the general public starting Saturday, April 30 at 10 a.m. on the festival's website.

Fans who purchased passes for previous years will have an exclusive presale for this year's festival, from Wednesday at 10 a.m. until Thursday at 10 p.m.

Additionally, Virginia residents will have access to a special sale on Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. People can purchase festival passes in person at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

Looking back on Something in the Water

Pharrell created the event after Virginia Beach leaders asked for his help with College Beach Weekend, the last weekend in April when thousands of people come to the city, and with that, a lot of crime.

With several big-name musical acts on the lineup and an estimated turnout of 35,000 people, the inaugural festival was hailed as a massive success for the city.

The festival was set to return to Virginia Beach in 2020 with an even more epic line-up of musical acts. Tickets were on sale and city officials started preparing for the festival's second year.

But then COVID-19 happened. Because of the pandemic, the festival had to hold off for two years in a row.

Leading up to the move, Pharrell hadn't publically shared plans for Something in the Water 2022, but there were rumors of the festival moving elsewhere in wake of his letter.

In an interview on Showtime's "Desus & Mero" earlier in April, Pusha T mentioned that the festival would relocate to Washington, D.C. At the time, that wasn't officially announced by festival organizers.