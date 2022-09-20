Pentatonix will perform a holiday show at GIANT Center on Dec. 20

The group will be joined by Girl Named Tom, which won Season 21 of 'The Voice.'

HERSHEY, Pa. — Yes, OK, we're not even through September yet -- but it's never too early to start making plans for the holidays.

Pentatonix will return to Hershey's GIANT Center on Tuesday, December 20 with their tour “A Christmas Spectacular,” featuring special guest Girl Named Tom.

The show begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Pentatonix's large-scale, multi-city outing will feature the group headlining 22 of North America's top arenas coast-to-coast. Girl Named Tom, which won Season 21 of "The Voice" will open the night as the tour's special guests.

In tandem with the tour, Pentatonix will unveil their 11th full-length and sixth holiday album, “Holidays Around The World,” on October 28 via RCA Records.

The record consists of stunning renditions of seasonal staples as well as show-stopping original collaborations, living up to the promise of its title and speaking to audiences around the globe.

Formed in Austin, Texas in 2011, Pentatonix is an acapella group known for its covers of popular music, Christmas songs, and its own originals.

The group has won three Grammy awards.