Pantera, Lamb of God to perform at Hersheypark Stadium in August

They'll take the Hersheypark Stadium stage on Saturday, August 5 along with special guests Lamb of God.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Legendary heavy metal band Pantera will make a stop in Hershey this summer as part of a 20-city U.S. tour.

One of the most successful and influential bands in its genre, Pantera will take the stage at Hersheypark Stadium on Saturday, August 5, along with special guests Lamb of God.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 27 on LiveNation.com.

Citi credit card holders will have access to a special presale from Jan. 24-26 through the Citi Entertainment program. For more information, go here.

This summer's tour will feature original Pantera members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown, joined by Zakk Wylde (guitar) and Charlie Benante (drums).

Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city tour kicks off on Tuesday, July 28th in Burgettstown, PA at The Pavilion at Star Lake. It will wrap up in Bristow, VA on September 15th at Jiffy Lube Live.