Oceans Calling | Brand new music festival coming to Ocean City, Md.

OCEAN CITY, Md.

Oceans Calling, a brand new music festival, is coming to Ocean City, Md. this fall.

The first-ever Oceans Calling Festival will take place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 on the Ocean City boardwalk.

The headlining performers are Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds on Friday, The Lumineers on Saturday and Alanis Morissette on Sunday.

The full festival lineup includes more than 30 bands. Other popular artists who are slated to perform include Cage the Elephant, Logic and Cyndi Lauper.

Tickets are on sale now. Festival-goers have several ticket choices available to them, including single day passes, weekend passes, VIP options and more. The festival offers several tiers of tickets boasting different levels of involvement for a fully customizable experience.

Interested participants can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win platinum tickets, a paid hotel stay and a Ferris Wheel ride with Maryland's own O.A.R, a band who got their start in Rockville, Md. The prize does not include accommodation for travel or parking.

The festival is not just about the music, as when spectators get hungry, local food vendors will be there to provide their signature east coast dishes. Attendees can also watch cooking demos by world-renowned chefs that celebrate the food of the region.

For even more enjoyment, Jolly Roger Amusement Pier will be open and located within the festival grounds.

Attendees can also visit the rest of the 3-mile boardwalk for even more shops, bars, restaurants and hotels.