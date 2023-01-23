Nickelback will perform at Hersheypark Stadium on August 27

The performance is part of Nickelback's 38-city "Get Rollin'" tour. They'll be joined by country rockers Brantley Gilbert at Josh Ross.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Nine-time Grammy Award nominee and three-time American Music Award-winner Nickleback will visit Hersheypark Stadium as part of a 38-city international tour, Live Nation announced Monday.

The acclaimed rock band will take the Hersheypark Stadium stage with special guests Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross on Sunday, August 27 as part of the "Get Rollin'" tour, which supports their 10th studio album of the same name.

Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show High Times VIP Lounge, specially designed Nickelback gift item, early entry into the venue & more.

For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Nickelback’s first album in five years, Get Rollin’ was released November 18, 2022 via BMG and debuted at #2 across the Current Rock, Alternative, Hard Music and Digital Album charts.

The highly acclaimed new album is a thrilling soundscape of adventure, nostalgia and emotional exploration. With the new record, Nickelback continues their incomparable legacy as “one of rock’s biggest-ever bands,” as noted by KERRANG and furthering their legacy is set to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the JUNO Awards on March 13, 2023.

The Hershey concert will be the second-last stop on the "Get Rollin'" tour, which kicks off Monday, June 12 in Quebec City.

Named the “most successful rock band of the decade” by Billboard in 2009, Nickelback is one of the most commercially viable and important acts of the past two decades, Live Nation said.

The four-piece band, comprised of Chad Kroeger, Mike Kroeger, Ryan Peake and Daniel Adair, is globally celebrated for their career defining and award-winning hits including “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph,” “Far Away” and “Rockstar” which all held top spots on the Billboard 100.

Their success includes worldwide sales of more than 50-million units, solidifying their status as one of the top-selling acts of all time and the second best-selling foreign act in the U.S., in the 2000’s decade, behind only The Beatles.

With more than 23 chart-topping singles and fans spanning the globe, Nickelback boasts twelve consecutive sold-out world tours, playing to well over 10-million diehard and adoring fans.