Get exclusive access to new Metallica album '72 Seasons' at global listening party

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Metallica fans worldwide will get the chance to listen to the band's new album at a global premiere before it is released.

The heavy metal band announced that "72 Seasons" will first premiere in cinemas for one night only on April 13 before the album is released to the masses the following day.

Metallica said that fans will experience "pummeling surround sound," exclusive interviews with band members and "a one-night-only opportunity... to experience '72 Seasons' first and fully."

Guitarist and lead singer James Hetfield describes the album as an exploration of peoples' disconnect between who they have been told to be since childhood and who they actually are.

While the band has not released locations where fans can catch the film yet, they have announced that tickets will go on sale on March 2. Visit metallica.film to get more information, sign up for updates and purchase tickets when sales go live.