Free 'Music Friday' concerts returning to Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. — The streets of Lancaster will soon be alive with the sound of music once again.

Lancaster City officials and the local nonprofit group "Music For Everyone" announced on Monday that the beloved community tradition of Music Fridays will return to the city on the third Friday of each month.

The programming, which organizers say will include "the biggest Music Fridays in Lancaster to date" will begin in May and run through September.

Lancaster residents can expect to see more performers and new concerts every month in downtown's Binns Park and in rotating neighborhood parks.

The Music For Everyone After School Program and the Matt Woodson Steelpan Experience will kick off the season on May 20. Performers for the following dates will be announced soon.

“We are excited that Music Friday concerts are back," Kate De Haven-Freund, the special events and programs manager for the City of Lancaster, said.

"Music Fridays bring a wonderful energy to Lancaster City. We are looking forward to bringing performances downtown and to the neighborhoods.”