Mechanicsburg singer to open at Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood

Gillian Smith, 18, will kick off the Barefoot Country Music Fest, which runs Aug. 19 through 22 in Wildwood, New Jersey and will feature artists such as Carrie Underwood and Zac Brown Band.

“I’m so excited to be playing the festival," Smith said. "I’ve dreamed about doing something like this since I was a little kid singing karaoke in my living room. The fact that I am sharing the stage with such talented people is an honor."

Her debut single “Guess You Couldn’t” was released in July 2021, and tells the "somewhat humorous story of a past relationship."

Smith began taking singing lessons when she was eight-years-old, and she is classically-trained and has done theatre work. She found her love for country music in 2019, according to a press release. She says she has been influenced by Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, and Faith Hill.

Smith is a 2021 graduate of Cumberland Valley High School and will be attending Salisbury University in the fall; she will be studying music business. Her EP is expected to drop later this summer.