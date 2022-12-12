Classic rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top will perform at Hersheypark Stadium next fall

And yes, they will play "Freebird," we presume. The show is set for Sept. 9, 2023. Here's how to get tickets.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Calling all classic rock fans: Two of the genre's most legendary performers will team up to party down at Hersheypark Stadium next year.

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top will take the stage on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 as part of their "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour."

Joining the rock legends will be special guest Uncle Kracker.

Tickets for the show are available at www.Ticketmaster.com and www.HersheyEntertainment.com.

The 22-date tour will visit cities across North America from July through September. The monumental tour will occur as Lynyrd Skynyrd approaches the 50th anniversary of the band’s critically acclaimed debut album “Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd."

They resonate as profoundly with their multi-generational fan base today as when they first emerged from Jacksonville, Fl., in 1973.

Joining Lynyrd Skynyrd is ZZ Top, “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas,” who has been at it for over a half-century delivering rock, blues and boogie on stage and studio to millions of devoted fans.

With iconography as distinctive as their sound, ZZ TOP is globally recognized with their beards, hotrod cars, spinning guitars and magic keychains.