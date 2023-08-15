Lebanon Music & Brew Fest set for Sept. 16 at Coleman Memorial Park

Featuring a range of musical groups, food trucks and free samples from local craft breweries, the festival will be held from 1-7 p.m. at the 99-acre park.

LEBANON, Pa. — The Visit Lebanon Valley and Community of Lebanon Association announced they will present the annual Music & Brew Fest on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Coleman Memorial Park.

The festival will go on from 1-7 p.m., organizers said in a press release.

Formerly held on 8th Street, the festival is taking over a new location this year at the park’s Veterans’ Memorial Amphitheater.

Featuring a range of musical groups, various food trucks and complimentary samples from local craft breweries, the festival will also serve as the kickoff for Visit Lebanon Valley's Libations Trail.

This eight-week brew trail will highlight multiple restaurants and breweries including Schaylor Brewing Company, Rotunda Brewing Company, Lebanon Valley Craft Brewery, Isaac’s Craft Kitchen & Brewery, Under the Bridge Cider and Snitz Creek Brewery.

By signing up and checking in for the trail at the festival, participants can earn extra points toward trail prizes, organizers said.

Performing at the event will be five distinct groups covering a host of musical genres, including southern rock, country, indie, jazz, pop, and classic rock.

The schedule below details the performance times for each group:

1 p.m.: Vertigo Vultures (Southern Rock)

Vertigo Vultures (Southern Rock) 2:15 p.m.: Michael Kitchen Band (Jazz)

Michael Kitchen Band (Jazz) 3:30 p.m.: Nearly York (Indie Pop)

Nearly York (Indie Pop) 4:45 p.m.: Cheyenne Rock Band (Classic Rock)

Cheyenne Rock Band (Classic Rock) 6 p.m.: Nailed It (Country/Rock)

“The Music Fest and Brew is a great opportunity to enjoy regional music and some of the Lebanon Valley’s best brews all under the trees at Coleman Park,” says CLA Board Chairman Greg Bracale.

Throughout the day, Sittin’ Pickin’ Chicken’, Cheesy Grill and Robin's Food Truck will have food available for purchase. The park’s concession stand, The Bullpen, will also be open for food and drinks, according to organizers.

In addition to music, food and brews, eventgoers will also get a taste of history in the park which was once the estate of the Coleman Family during the late 1800s. As the descendants of Pennsylvania’s first millionaire Robert Coleman, many members of the Coleman family lived in mansions built across the estate alongside stables, farms, an icehouse, a gatehouse and other related outbuildings. And though the mansions are no longer standing, remains of the former estate can still be found throughout the grounds.

Located at 1400 West Maple St. in Lebanon, the 99-acre Coleman Memorial Park has been an escape for relaxation and recreation for over 85 years. Over half of the park remains a nature forest, while the rest is host to community recreation with basketball, tennis, and pickleball courts, as well as walking trails, a playground, a bike park, picnic pavilions and an award-winning baseball field.

Event admission is $10 and plenty of parking will be available on-site. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets for seating within the amphitheater. Adults must have a valid ID to enter.