Lancaster & York County Musicians Union, Tellus360 to host weekly music series for Jazz Appreciation Month

Each Thursday in April, a free public jazz performance will be held at Lancaster's Tellus360 -- each one highlighting a different style of jazz.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Central Pennsylvania musicians union is teaming up with one of downtown Lancaster's most popular music venues to produce a special live music series in April in honor of Jazz Appreciation Month.

The Lancaster & York County Musicians Union (Local 294 American Federation of Musicians) will produce a series of live music events at Tellus 360, located at 24 E. King St.

Each Thursday at 7 p.m., a free public jazz performance will be held -- each one highlighting a different style of jazz.

The concerts are made possible through a grant received through Local 294, from the Music Performance Trust Fund.

Here's the schedule of performances:

April 7: Dave Wilson Group (modern jazz)

CD Release show featuring Stretching Supreme, a tribute to the great tenor saxophonist John Coltrane. It features Dave on tenor and soprano saxophone, Kirk Reese-Piano, Tony Marino-Bass, and Dan Monaghan-drums; all of whom appeared on the recording.

April 14: Todd Fulginiti Quartet with special guest Bailey Fulginiti (American Songbook)

These timeless, well known songs are part of the foundation of jazz and have been performed by artists from Ella Fitzgerald to Rod Stewart.

April 21 The Tailgaters (traditional jazz)

Also known as New Orleans style jazz, the upbeat style and energy of this music is infectious. The most notable player of this style is Louis Armstrong.

April 28- Prime Example (jazz fusion)