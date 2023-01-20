KIDZ BOP will perform at Hershey's Giant Center on Aug. 12

KIDZ BOP is the no. 1 music brand for kids. The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour introduces four new KIDZ BOP Kids: Jackson, Kiya, Shila and Tyler.

HERSHEY, Pa. — KIDZ BOP, the No. 1 music brand for kids, will return to the Giant Center in Hershey as part of its KIDZ BOP Never Stop Tour on Saturday, Aug. 12, Hershey Entertainment announced Friday.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

KIDZ BOP's brand-new tour, KIDZ BOP Never Stop tour, in partnership with Live Nation, is touted as "the ultimate pop concert for kids." It will travel to 37 cities across the U.S. and Canada this summer, including its stop in Hershey.

The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour introduces four new KIDZ BOP Kids: Jackson, Kiya, Shila and Tyler.

The tour announcement coincides with the release of “KIDZ BOP 2023,” the biggest KIDZ BOP album of the year, including pop hits like Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” and Harry Style’s “Late Night Talking.”

Fans can expect to hear songs from “KIDZ BOP 2023” and other pop hits performed at each show.

The family-friendly show will feature new songs, choreography, special effects and the return of the Daddy Dance Off, giving dads the chance to show off their best moves on stage.