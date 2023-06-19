R&B singer, songwriter Keith Sweat to perform at Hollywood Casino Sept. 9

Best-known for his ballads "Nobody," "I Want Her," and "Make It Last Forever," Sweat will perform as part of the Grantville venue's Summer Concert Series.

GRANTVILLE, Pa. — R&B and soul singer Keith Sweat will join the Hollywood Casino Summer Concert Series lineup with a performance on Saturday, Sept. 9, the casino announced Monday.

Born in Harlem, Sweat has produced 14 albums over a 30-year singing career, the most recent 2018's "Playing for Keeps.

Sweat’s nontraditional start began with an ordinary 9-to-5 job for the commodities market in the New York Stock Exchange. He sang at nightclubs until he was discovered in 1987.

That same year, he released his debut album "Make It Last Forever," which sold four million copies. The biggest hit from this album was "I Want Her" (#1 R&B/#5 Pop), and the title track from the album was hit #2 on the R&B charts.

Sweat has produced songs for artists such as Men At Large ("Don't Cry"), Dru Hill ("Love's Train" and "Share My World"), Immature ("Extra, Extra"), Ol Skool ("Am I Dreaming" featuring Xscape), The Isley Brothers ("Slow Is The Way") and The O'Jays ("Baby You Know").

Located within quick walking distance of the casino floor, the Hollywood Outdoor Concert Series Presented by iHeart Radio delivers the best in entertainment in an outdoor party atmosphere with food, drinks, games and more.

The venue boasts a unique viewing experience that is as state-of-the-art as it is intimate.

Attendees can enjoy a premier entertainment experience while also giving back. Hollywood Casino is committed to supporting the local community, with $2 of every ticket sale being donated to veteran charities.

Tickets open for public sale at 10 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster.