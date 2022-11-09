'Joy to the Burg 2022' holiday album will help raise funds for homeless

Joy to the Burg, now in its 4th year of operation, is an annual collaboration among local musical artists to raise money to benefit people experiencing homelessness.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — "Joy to the Burg 2022," an annual collaboration between local music artists to raise money to help those experiencing homelessness, will release its biggest holiday album ever this year, organizers said Wednesday in a press release.

This year's album will feature 33 well-known local music acts. It will benefit the outreach programs of Christian Churches United in Harrisburg.

The fourth "Joy to the Burg" album will also feature eight local visual artists, who have teamed up to create a package of greeting cards showcasing seasonal artwork. The greeting card packages contain eight 5x7 cards with gold leaf-lined envelopes, organizers said.

The album and greeting card packages are both available at a variety of local businesses and online at www.joytotheburg.com.

The album package includes a download link to access the music, an album cover insert with information about the project and musical acts, and a first-ever, 5x7 collectible illustration of one of the musicians.

The album package will be available for purchase at all area Karns grocery stores and many other local businesses. The download can be purchased directly online at www.joytotheburg.com.

On Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., "Joy to the Burg" will also present an “Easy Listening Holiday Brunch” featuring six of the participating bands at the Englewood in Hershey. That will be followed by a five-hour “Holiday Music Showcase” extravaganza, featuring nine "Joy to the Burg" acts.

Tickets for these live performance events can be purchased at www.joytotheburg.com or www.englewoodhershey.com.

“We are excited to have many new bands participating this year, including well-known local performers such as the Badlees, the Jellybricks and Stuart Malina & the Capital Region Allstars," said Doug Wilburne, chair of "Joy to the Burg 2022" and co-founder of the No Last Call Street Band.

"We’re also thrilled to have the visual arts community joining us this year with an eclectic collection of eight original art greeting cards, perfect for sending a heartfelt message to your holiday card list, while helping those less fortunate.”

All of the proceeds from the sale of albums, greeting cards, and live events benefit CCU's efforts to reduce homelessness, "Joy to the Burg" organizers said.

“We are so fortunate to have generous support from major area businesses and organizations, which allows the artists’ efforts to truly benefit the homeless," said Steve Schwartz, Director of Development for CCU. "The project grew in both size and depth in 2022 due to the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame, which curated this year’s album and the Susquehanna Art Museum, which curated the greeting card artwork.”

In three previous album releases, "Joy to the Burg" has raised more than $93,000 since 2019. The project is the brainchild of local musician and retired business executive, Sheldon Jones, who leads the local band, Loco Lobo.

These funds have had a direct and meaningful impact on alleviating the impact of homelessness in the Capital Region, including supporting the opening of a new women’s winter shelter in 2019.