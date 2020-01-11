It's that time of year! Christmas music returns to Central Pa. radio on WARM 103.3

“Christmas Music brings cheerfulness, thoughts of happier times, and we can certainly use more of that with everything we all have had to deal with this year.”

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Now that Halloween is over it's time to kick Christmas into high gear. Christmas music is back on Central Pa. radio on WARM 103.3.

“It’s 2020 and our listeners told us they wanted an earlier start to Christmas music this year, “ said WARM 103.3 Program Director Dave Russell. “Christmas Music brings cheerfulness, thoughts of happier times, and we can certainly use more of that with everything we all have had to deal with this year.”

Starting Nov. 1 Christmas music will be playing on WARM 103.3 non-stop, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until a few days after Christmas. Holiday features returning this year include the Santa Show where for five special nights children get to talk to Santa on the air.

Listeners will also be able to participate in deciding the list of the Top 103 Christmas songs in Central Pa. “Beginning Nov. 7 listeners can send us their top 3 favorite Christmas songs at a link at WARM1033.com. We will tally the votes and count the songs down from 103 to 1 several times in December," said Russell. “And we know this year has been a difficult one for many. We hope to infuse some money in our listeners' lives with the 25K Holiday Payday. It starts Thursday and continues through Dec. 2.”

The 25K Holiday Payday is a national contest where listeners have the chance to win $100 hourly from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. At the end of the contest, one of the $100 winners will walk away with $25,000.

For those listeners who aren't ready to start listening to Christmas music yet, they can tune in to a special channel called the Scrooge Stream on WARM1033.com beginning Nov. 3.