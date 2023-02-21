Jason Isbell, The Head and the Heart headline 2023 Harrisburg University Summer Concert Series

Isbell and his band, the 400 Unit, will perform July 26, while the Head and the Heart will play Aug. 26. Both shows will be at Riverfront Park.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Country singer Jason Isbell and Seattle superstars The Head and the Heart will headline Harrisburg University's 2023 Summer Concert Series, the school announced Tuesday.

Isbell and his backing band, the 400 Unit, will perform at Harrisburg's Riverfront Park on July 26, while The Head and the Heart will take the stage at Riverfront Park on Aug. 26.

After six years with the Southern rock outfit the Drive-By Truckers, singer and guitarist Isbell left the group in 2007 to pursue a solo career, becoming one of the most successful and respected figures in the alt-country and singer/songwriter communities.

While full of Southern grit, Isbell's songs also show off an introspective side and a gift for nuanced storytelling. His early solo efforts boasted a raw, rootsy flavor, and after coming to terms with a dependence on alcohol and drugs, Isbell's songwriting gained greater depth, his albums were stronger and his work won increased recognition from the listening public.

Isbell's first solo album, 2007's "Sirens of the Ditch," was a bluesy, punk-infused lesson in guitar tones and Southern swagger, while 2013's "Southeastern," his first album after getting sober, was a major critical and commercial breakthrough, and 2021's "Georgia Blue" saw him honoring artists from the state of Georgia.

His latest album, "Weathervanes," is due out June 9.

Meanwhile, 2022 was a busy year for The Head And The Heart. The acclaimed Seattle band released their fifth studio album, "Every Shade of Blue," headlined sold-out shows all over North America on their "Every Shade of Blue" 2022 North American Tour and performed multiple times on national television, everywhere from The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to performing at the championship banner drop for The Seattle Sounders.