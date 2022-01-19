Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra cancels this weekend's performances due to COVID-19 concerns

Ticket holders for the concerts were informed of the decision via email and are encouraged to reply, the organization said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra announced it is cancelling this weekend's installment of its Capital Blue Cross Pops Concerts series due to COVID-19 concerns.

This weekend's performances, set for Jan. 22 and 23, would have featured a series of Broadway hits.

Ticket holders for the concerts were informed of the decision via email and are encouraged to reply, the orchestra said.

"While this is disappointing to all of us, safety remains our first priority," the organization said on its website. "We hope all of you remain safe and healthy, and we look forward to being together again very soon."

Follow HarrisburgSymphony.org for up-to-date information.