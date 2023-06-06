Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra announces its Summer Concert Series schedule

The orchestra will play five free concerts from June 30 through July 4 at outdoor venues across Central Pennsylvania.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra on Tuesday announced the return of its Summer Series - five free concerts held in outdoor venues across Central Pennsylvania.

The performances will be held from June 30 through July 4 at the following venues:

Friday, June 30 – Lebanon Valley College, Annville

– Lebanon Valley College, Annville Saturday, July 1 – Negley Park, Lemoyne

– Negley Park, Lemoyne Sunday, July 2 – Dickinson College, Carlisle

– Dickinson College, Carlisle Monday, July 3 – Millerstown Park, Millerstown

– Millerstown Park, Millerstown Tuesday, July 4 – Reservoir Park, Harrisburg

“For over 30 years, the Harrisburg Symphony’s Summer Series has offered a crowd-pleasing selection of red, white and blue favorites held in beautiful local settings,” said Matthew Herren, executive director of the HSO. “We invite everyone in the community to grab your lawn chairs, a picnic basket and the kids for a free concert to celebrate America and American music."

Each concert is held outdoors. In case of inclement weather, including excessive heat, the shows will be performed in an indoor location that will be announced on the Harrisburg Symphony’s website and social media channels, as well as local media.

“Our Summer Series is underwritten by Highmark and Penn State Health, and each concert has a unique group of local supporters," said HSO board president Patricia Ferris. "Our goal is to bring communities together for these concerts and our list of corporate, foundation, and individual sponsors and donors is evidence of true collaboration."

The Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra presents inspiring symphonic music performed by its professional orchestra along with educational programs for audiences of all ages to enrich the cultural life of Central Pennsylvania. This regional jewel of talent is made up of 75 world-class musicians and led by Tony Award-winning conductor Stuart Malina.

The Harrisburg Symphony has been providing symphonic music for the enjoyment of the region for more than 90 years. For more information, visit the Symphony’s website.