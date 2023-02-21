Guns N' Roses will return to Hersheypark Stadium in August

Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan and the new members will visit Hershey on Aug. 11, Hershey Entertainment said.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Legendary hard-rockers Guns N' Roses will return to Hersheypark Stadium this summer as part of their 2023 World Tour, Hershey Entertainment said Tuesday.

Founding members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan will bring their new lineup to Hershey on Aug. 11, Hershey Entertainment said. The show will begin at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.Ticketmaster.com and www.HersheyEntertainment.com.

It's the first time the band has toured North America since 2021, during the "We're F'N Back" Tour.

This year's tour, produced by Live Nation, will headline stadiums, festivals and arenas throughout the summer and fall. The powerhouse rock band launches the tour on June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel, and will continue across Europe before starting in North America on Aug. 5.

Formed in Los Angeles in 1985, Guns N' Roses was one of the most popular bands of the late '80s and early '90s, famously creating the hits "Welcome to the Jungle," "Sweet Child o' Mine," "Paradise City," "Patience," "Don't Cry," "November Rain," "You Could Be Mine" and "Estranged," among many others.

The band went through many dramatic breakups, near-reunions, lawsuits and other drama in the early and mid-2000s before finally reforming around Rose, Slash and McKagan in 2015.