Central Pennsylvanian production company giving back to area nonprofits

The Ripple Effect is hosting a conference and music festival to showcase central Pennsylvanian artists and give back to local nonprofits.

Example video title will go here for this video

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Alexander Colon, also known as "Worldwide Wednesday," got tired of hearing "no"—so he created his own event production company.

The Ripple Effect specializes in music festivals for independent artists.

Originating in South Florida in 2018, Colon eventually expanded the company to his hometown of Lancaster.

"Between both states, we have curated art exhibits, industry mixers for creatives to network, toy drives, back to school drives, a women’s conference, small intimate performances called the Ripple Lounge, and now our first ever Giveback Conference and second annual Giveback Music Fest," Colon said.

As artists themselves, the driving forces behind The Ripple Effect wanted to pay it back to the artists who support them with a networking event—and hence, the Giveback was born.

"Giveback Music Fest is really a place where creativity meets community," Colon said. "We teamed up with team leaders and nonprofits like The Mix who really focus on empowering their family and inspiring their youth."

This year's Giveback event will be held on Nov. 19 at Phantom Power, located at 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville.

The conference will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with four entrepreneurs in the music industry speaking on their experiences and sharing their insight. Attendees will also have the opportunity to network.

"I wanted to provide a way for creatives to come across some of these people in the industry, some more professional-type people who we might not be able to cross on a regular basis," Colon said.

The music festival will follow the conference in the same venue from 8 p.m. to midnight. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Worldwide Wednesday himself will perform, along with notable artists Angel del Cielo, Naiby Perez and more.

"We have amazing independent talent from central Pennsylvania," Colon said.