Gaither Vocal Band will bring the spirit of Christmas to Giant Center Thursday night

Multiple Grammy Award-winning vocalist Bill Gaither and a talented bevy of vocalists will make a stop on his The Brighter The Light Tour.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Grammy Award-winning recording artist Bill Gaither will perform a holiday concert at Hershey's Giant Center Thursday night as part of his seven-city The Brighter The Light Tour Christmas 2022.

The show is set for 7 p.m. on Dec. 1, according to a press release.

"For nearly half a century, multi-Grammy and Dove Award winner, Bill Gaither has been a musical trailblazer," the press release states. "His reputation as a performer, songwriter and mentor for newly-discovered artists is known worldwide. His beloved series of Homecoming Series has consistently topped sales charts and attracted an ever-increasing audience."

For more than 25 years, Gaither has been bringing Christmas concert events each holiday season to cities nationwide. This year's show is touted as "an exciting celebration, filled with the very best in Christian music, including Gaither’s own multi-award winning group, The Gaither Vocal Band."

During The Brighter The Light Tour, the Gospel Music Hall of Fame members will ring in the holidays with joyful harmonies and signature stylings.

The Gaither Vocal Band, featuring Gaither, Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith, will be joined on this season’s Christmas Tour by several talented musical guests. Throughout the evening these talented performers will share timeless gospel classics, as well as refreshing, inspiring new favorites, in addition to classic Christmas standards guaranteed to ring in holiday cheer.

Taking the stage with Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band will be multi-talented singer/songwriter/speaker and former Vocal Band alumni Mark Lowry, as well as Gospel Music Hall of Fame members, The Nelons, popular female vocalists, Angie Primm and Ladye Love Smith, as well as talented male vocalist, Gene McDonald.

Gaither’s musical entourage, comprised of Kevin Williams, Matthew Holt and Michael Rowsey, will also add musical delight to each evening.

“I've always said it all starts with a great song, and we are fortunate that each concert includes great songs that have stood the test of time," Gaither said. "With all the musical choices that are available now, there is still a special place for the joy and optimism that reside in Gospel music and the traditional Christmas classics. Good news never gets old.”