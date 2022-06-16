Drake teases album release at midnight

The Canadian rapper announced on Instagram that his seventh studio album, "Honestly, Nevermind," will release at midnight.

Drake is back!

On Thursday evening, the Canadian rapper announced on Instagram that his seventh studio album, 'Honestly, Nevermind,' will release at midnight.

It's Drake's latest studio album since his 2021 release, 'Certified Lover Boy.'

That album hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and featured tracks like "Way 2 Sexy" and "Fair Trade."

Despite the acclaim, the artist wasn't recognized by the Grammys after his management asked the Recording Academy in December to withdraw his two nominations from the final-round ballot, according to the Associated Press.