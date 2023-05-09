County star Morgan Wallen postpones May 18 Hersheypark show

The singer released a video stating that his vocal cords are damaged due to multiple performances and that he has been diagnosed with vocal fold trauma.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Country star Morgan Wallen has postponed his Hersheypark show due to needed vocal rest, according to a recent Instagram announcement.

The singer released a video stating that his vocal cords are damaged due to multiple performances and that he has been diagnosed with vocal fold trauma.

As a result, Wallen told his 5.5 million Instagram followers that he will be on vocal rest for the next six weeks.

"We're working on rescheduling all the dates during this time frame," the singer said in a posted video, "We've almost got that done, but some of them are pending, so I'll keep you updated."

Wallen was set to open Hersheypark's annual summer concert series on May 18.

At this time, Hersheypark has not announced any new performances for the opening date.

He is also canceling his scheduled performances at the ACM Awards or the Lifting Lives event.