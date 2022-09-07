Country music star gives free performance in Pottsville

America's oldest brewery gave the community the celebration of the summer as thousands came out to see one of the biggest names in country music for free.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Country music star Lee Brice took the stage for more than 17,000 fans in Pottsville all for free.

It's all part of Yuengling's Stars and Stripes summer concert celebration; the first one since 2019.

Streets around the brewery were shut down so people could check out different vendors and drink some yeungling beer.

"There's a lot of people here for such a small little town I've never seen it so packed," said Alicia Mennig, Leesport.

Mayor of Pottsville Dave Clews shared his concerns in the days leading up to the event about how many people would flock into town.

He explains it's a massive undertaking to provide security for this big of a crowd.

"It's a very secure environment very safe environment I feel comfortable with the day knowing that all of these agencies are here in my hometown protecting us," said Mayor Dave Clews, Pottsville.

Concert-goers tell Newswatch16 a crowd like this is what makes the concert experience.

"It's a great atmosphere immaculate vibes I mean it's a great event they put on this is my first time here and I am having a good time," said Joey Kober, Allentown.

"I think they've got it all under control all organized perfectly I think they got it all planned out they did a great job," said Nicholas Papahristos, West Chester.

A portion of the proceeds from the celebration will benefit Team Red White and Blue.

"So that's our military organization partner so we are giving back and honoring our veterans as well during this ceremony," said Debbie Yuengling.

Headliner Lee Brice caught up with the Yuengling family and a small group of fans ahead of the show. He says it means alot to him to be able to be a part of an event that's giving back to veterans.

"Every time we go and do a show that's geared toward this, man they love it, we love it, and we are so proud of it and I feel like im doing a small thing," said Lee Brice.