Shock rock icon Alice Cooper will perform at Hershey Theatre

HERSHEY, Pa. — Legendary shock-rocker Alice Cooper will make a stop at Hershey Theater as part of his "Too Close for Comfort" tour, Hershey Entertainment announced Monday.

A pioneer of grandly theatrical hard rock, Cooper and his band will perform at 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Fans can expect to see the dark and horror-themed theatrics that Cooper is best known for, Hershey Enterainment said. Known for his hits "School's Out" and "No More Mr. Nice Guy," Cooper first made a splash in the mid-1970s but has been rocking ever since.

He had a renaissance in the 1980s, scoring with the hits "Poison" and "Feed My Frankenstein," and appearing in the film "Wayne's World 2."

With a raspy voice and a stage show that features numerous props and stage illusions, including pyrotechnics, guillotines, electric chairs, fake blood, reptiles, baby dolls and dueling swords, Cooper is considered by many music journalists and peers to be "The Godfather of Shock Rock."

Cooper is also joining Motley Crue and Def Leppard for select dates on “The Stadium Tour” in 2023, which played Hersheypark Stadium in 2022.