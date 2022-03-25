Central Pennsylvania Music Awards returns for third year in Dauphin County

Some of the acts inducted in this year's Hall of Fame class include "Les Brown," the "Emperors," and "Live."

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Central Pennsylvania recognized its best local musicians from both the past and present during the the Central Pennsylvania Music Awards Thursday night.

The 3rd annual Central Pennsylvania Music Awards and Hall of Fame induction ceremony was held on March 24 at the Hershey Theatre in Derry Township, Dauphin County.

The red carpet style event celebrated this year's best local acts from across the area, along with honoring some of the best Central Pennsylvanian musicians of all time.

"I mean the music industry is a tough industry to make money in, its a tough industry to promote your own stuff and get original music out there and have opportunities to play," said Board of Directors Member of the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame Todd Bedard. "So really if we're successful in five years, we're going to see a lot of original music playing in local venues and promoted everywhere."

The Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame— the award show's organizer was founded in 2019.