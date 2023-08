The singer has fallen ill, forcing his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Aug. 16 and 18 to be postponed.

PHILADELPHIA — Bruce Springsteen's team announced the postponement of his upcoming concert in Philadelphia.

According to a Twitter post, The singer has taken ill, forcing his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Aug. 16 and 18 to be postponed.

Those with tickets are encouraged to hold onto them as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows.