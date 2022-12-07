Bruce Springsteen and The E-Street Band will make two stops in Pa. during 2023 North American tour

The Boss will play at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center on March 16 and at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College on March 18, he announced Tuesday.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Bruce Springsteen & The E-Street Band will make two stops in Pennsylvania during an 31-city North American next year, it was announced Tuesday morning.

The Boss and his band will head overseas after the North American leg of their tour concludes in April 2023, the announcement said.

Two of his North American stops are in the Keystone State -- a March 16 date in Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center and a March 18 visit to the Bryce Jordan Center in State College.

Springsteen will also make visits to Baltimore and Newark, NJ in April as part of the tour before heading to Europe, the announcement said.

Tickets go on sale July 26.

Fans will be required to register for ticket sales ahead of time using the Ticketmaster Verified Fan platform.

European dates for the 2023 international tour were announced in May and over 1.2 million tickets have already been purchased across the continent, with many cities adding second or third stadium shows due to popular demand, according to the announcement.