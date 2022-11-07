Bret Michaels to be inducted into the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame

The Pennsylvania-born entertainer will return to the state in the fall to accept the honor.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame (CPMHOF) announced Tuesday that Bret Michaels will be inducted into their Hall of Fame later this year.

“As a nonprofit organization focused on music education for the local youth, the CPMHOF is honored to recognize Bret Michaels in a positive light," Brandon Valentine, president and founder of the company, said. "Bret has always held a special place in the hearts of Central Pennsylvanians, and this fall, he’ll officially be immortalized in our local Hall of Fame."

The induction is an acknowledgment of his "extraordinary individual merits and achievements" as a solo musician and his "outstanding accomplishments" as a reality TV producer and star.

Michaels will return to the state in the fall to accept the honor, and he could not be more proud of his achievement.

“Being born and bred in Pennsylvania, I am proud to be inducted as an individual into the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame, with Poison also having been inducted on the first-ever ballot," Michaels said in a press release.

Michaels was born in Butler, Pennsylvania, and raised in Mechanicsburg. He also will return to the state on July 12 to perform with his band, Poison, in Hershey.

"I am beyond excited to be playing Hersheypark Stadium this evening," Michaels said. "Come rain or shine; it’s going to be a party and the people of Pennsylvania always rock my world."