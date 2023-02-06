Big Time Rush will return to Hershey in July

The latest visit to Chocolate Town will take place on July 2 at Hersheypark Stadium, along with special guests Max and Jax.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Reunited pop music superstars and Nickelodeon TV veterans Big Time Rush will perform in Hersheypark Stadium this summer, Hershey Entertainment announced Monday.

The concert, part of the band's "Can't Get Enough" tour, will take place on Sunday, July 2 at 7 p.m.

Special guests Max and Jax will also perform on the stadium stage, Hershey Entertainment said.

Tickets are available at www.Ticketmaster.com and www.HersheyEntertainment.com.

Big Time Rush recently announced the 35-date “Can’t Get Enough Tour,” along with the release of their newest single, “Can’t Get Enough.”

The newly announced tour comes on the heels of a 2022 sold-out North American “Forever Tour,” which also visited Hershey last summer.

Big Time Rush will head out on the road for its latest tour starting June 22, according to Hershey Entertainment.

The band, composed of Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Logan Henderson and Carlos PenaVega, got its start on Nickelodeon TV in 2009 in a series of the same name. The show was on from 2009 through 2013.

The band went on a seven-year hiatus that lasted from 2014 to 2021, when the group resumed live performances and released the single "Call It Like I See It."

Pop star Max has amassed more than 1.5 billion streams and has released several multi-platinum songs. Singer-songwriter and TikTok star Jax, who won iHeartRadio’s TikTok Songwriter of the Year Award in 2022, has made waves with her body-positive anthem “Victoria’s Secret,” which debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.