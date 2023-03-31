6 artists inducted into Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame

The fourth annual Central Pennsylvania Music Awards and Hall of Fame induction ceremony was held on March 30 in Hershey, honoring artists from across the region.

HERSHEY, Pa. — It was a big night for central Pennsylvania music yesterday.

This year's Hall of Fame inductees included Breaking Benjamin, The Buoys, The Legends, The Maxwell Project, The Quintones and Steve Rudolph.

"It is an electric atmosphere," Brandon Valentine, president and founder of CPMHOF, said. "It's all about bringing together our local music scene in the biggest night of the year to celebrate."