A Philly Special Christmas part 2 is underway

Three Philadelphia Eagles players are working on creating another Christmas special album set to release on Nov. 3.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Philadelphia Eagles players Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Jordan Maliata are in the Christmas Spirit already as they create Christmas jingles in their off-season.

Recently, they have been working on releasing a new album, "A Philly Special Christmas Special," but they aren't new to producing as this isn't the trio's first album.

Last year, Kelce, Johnson, and Maliata created an album named "A Philly Special Christmas," where they donated the proceeds to local charities in need.

The album cover was sketched by the three and in homage to Peanuts characters in A Charlie Brown Christmas. After the sellout, people sold their albums on eBay at a maximum price of $4,000.

On this year's album, fans can expect these Philadephia musical artists: Patti Labelle, Amos Lee, and Indie-Americana artist Waxahatchee.