Want to live in Mr. Rogers' neighborhood? His old house is for sale (for $850,000)

The Pittsburgh home where the late beloved children's show host lived in the 1950's and early 1960's has been listed for sale.

PITTSBURGH — If you've got $855,000 lying around -- and have the desire to live in Pittsburgh -- you can live in Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood.

The house where the late, beloved children's show host lived with his wife, Joanie, for more than a decade in the 1950s and early 1960s, has been listed for sale.

The listing was first reported by Next Pittsburgh.

The 3,600 square-foot home, located in the Steel City's Squirrel Hills neighborhood, was built in 1921 and features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and two fireplaces.

"The house is drenched in shimmering sunlight from the many windows," the listing said. "Two sets of French doors adorn the spacious living room that opens onto the front porch. The calming wall colors and painted molding offer an ideal place to relax, entertain and the high ceilings and large openings on the first floor create space and flow."

Four of the bedrooms are located on the home's second floor, and the master has an en suite. There's also an abundance of closets, zoned heating, and a fenced-in back yard, according to the listing.

But let's face it -- the real selling point is that Rogers, the longtime host of "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood," once lived there and called the Northumberland Street domicile "his favorite house," according to one of his biographers.

The seller includes a 1951 press clipping for the birth of Rogers' son, John, that lists the couple's Northumberland Street address as proof Rogers actually lived in the home.

Rogers, who died in 2003, would often entertain neighborhood children with puppet shows, the seller told Next Pittsburgh.