'The Monster Inside Me' to premiere at Midtown Cinema in Harrisburg on April 26

The creators of the film joined FOX43 on April 20 to discuss their inspiration, how the film came to be, and what viewers can expect.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A new documentary aimed at bringing Lyme disease to the forefront of medical conversations premieres at Midtown Cinema in Harrisburg on April 26.

"The Monster Inside Me" shows the "deep hidden layers of this disease to the world, both its physical as well as neurological aspects, especially when it comes to being in a relationship," according to the film's official website.

The filmmakers traveled throughout the United States, speaking with doctors and medical professionals to get a thorough look into the disease.

The premiere is sponsored by the Sam's Spoons Foundation for Lyme Support and Education which aims to "defray the out of pocket expenses incurred by families affected by chronic medical conditions, from Lyme disease, and co-infections," according to the organization's website.

The creators of the film joined FOX43 on April 20 to discuss their inspiration, how the film came to be, and what viewers can expect.

The film premieres at 6 p.m. Midtown Cinema is located at 250 Reily Street.

Tickets range from $10 to $40. To purchase them, click here.

To learn more about the film, visit its official website here.