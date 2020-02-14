'The Batman' director gives us first look at Robert Pattinson's take on the Caped Crusader

The former "Twilight" star takes over the mantle of the bat from Ben Affleck in the upcoming film, which will be released next year

Director Matt Reeves gave eager moviegoers a brief, early look at what former "Twilight" star Robert Pattinson looks like as Batman Friday with the release of a new teaser trailer.

The sneak peek came by way of a short video posted to Reeves's social media.

The dimly lit footage shows parts of Pattinson's Batman look as well as a short shot of his masked face.

The video is set to a score by Michael Giacchino and was shot by cinematographer Greig Fraser, Reeves said.

When Giacchino confirmed for fans that it was, indeed, his score in the video, Reeves added, "Wait till they hear it ALL...!"

"The Batman" is set for release in 2021.