'The Batman' brings people back to movie theaters

MOOSIC, Pa. — There were long lines at concession stands and people, plenty of them, coming in and out of movie theaters at Cinemark.

"It's a great feeling. A great feeling to finally be able to come out and do things for once," said Jacob Dembowski, Hunlock Creek.

The reason so many people are hitting up the silver screen? "The Batman."

Early showings, every twenty minutes, were ahead of Friday's official release.

"I liked it. It was really dark like in the comics, mostly different from the previous movies," said Wagner Bastos, Scranton.

Early on in the pandemic, theaters shut down for weeks and months.

Even when silver screens were turned back on, many people were not ready to be back in crowded places; some still aren't.

But as COVID numbers continue to drop, the fear of going to everyday places like the movies isn't as scary for people like Anthony Nicosia from Scranton.

"Oh, it's great to be back in the theater with people. That whole comradery of the audience and boosting your excitement. That's what it's all about," said Nicosia.

For some people, this is their first time back at the movies since the start of the pandemic.

Changes people note? You have to put your own butter on your popcorn, and tickets cost a buck or two more, but all in all, they are just happy to be back.

Regular adult tickets will run you $11, XD tickets cost more.

For many moviegoers, it's a small price to pay.

"It's a little pricey, but it's not bad. Happy to be back," said Rich Castle, Luzerne.

As for COVID safety protocols? Face masks are required for employees and those who are not vaccinated.

Those who have their shots can leave the mask at home but are encouraged to wear it.