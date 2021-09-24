What Halloween movies are streaming? Here's our list of what's available now

Halloween is closer than you think, and we've compiled a list of where to watch the spookiest movies and TV shows this season.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Fall is officially here, and that means that Halloween is right around the corner.

We've compiled a list of where to watch the spookiest movies and TV shows this season. Check it out below:

HBO Max

The Craft

Practical Magic

Harry Potter (all 8 movies)

Scream 1 - 3

Scooby-Doo: Where Are You?

The Witches

The Shining

Scary Movie 1 - 3

It

True Blood

Dark Shadows

The Conjuring

Poltergeist

Amazon Prime

(available to rent or buy)

The Love Witch

Coraline

Beetlejuice

Hotel Transylvania

The Halloween Franchise

Candyman

Jennifer's Body

The Cabin in the Woods

Warm Bodies

Van Helsing

Creature from the Black Lagoon

Jeepers Creepers 1 & 2

The Monster Squad

Netflix

Monster House

ParaNorman

Goosebumps

Sabrina

Fear Street

The Twilight Saga

American Horror Story (seasons 1 - 9)

The Strangers

The Vampire Diaries

The Conjuring 1 - 2

The Haunting of Hill House

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Insidious

Disney+

Hocus Pocus

Halloweentown (all 4 movies)

Nightmare Before Christmas

Twitches 1 - 2

The Haunted Mansion

Mom's Got a Date with a Vampire

Don't Look Under the Bed

Frankenweenie

Phantom of the Megaplex

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

The Scream Team

Trick or Treat

Mickey Mouse: Lonesome Ghosts

Of course, there are a plethora of horror movies and television shows to watch already on these platforms and more, so curl up with some candy, and get your spook on!