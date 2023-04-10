'I love creating a world that welcomes everyone' | Emmy-winning director previews 'Monster High 2'

The film, based on the popular fashion doll franchise by Mattel, begins streaming on Paramount+ Thursday, Oct. 5.

INDIANAPOLIS — Clawdeen Wolf, Frankie Stein and Draculaura are back with an all-new adventure, just in time for the spooky season.

"Monster High 2," which is based on the popular fashion doll franchise by Mattel, sees the trio enter their sophomore year at the titular high school as friendships are tested when a new villain arrives.

"We knew the biggest success of the first movie was this friendship between Clawdeen, Frankie and Draculaura," said Emmy-winning director Todd Holland ("The Larry Sanders Show," "Malcolm in the Middle"). "We bump right into our happy ending where Clawdeen was finally loved and accepted, and now, she confronts the real challenges of peer pressure and personal conviction."

The movie musical will feature 11 original songs, including already-released singles "My Heart Goes Boom Boom Boom" and "You Don't Know."

"These songs happen so fast. We send a brief and within 10 days, we have five real contenders for each slot in the movie," Holland said. "Once we pick them and develop them, the kids re-record them, and they're just amazing."

The franchise has received positive recognition for its promotion of diversity and inclusion among its characters.

"I was a big misfit gay kid as a kid. I love creating a world that welcomes everyone — every color, every sexual orientation, every monster breed," Holland said.

And Holland is hopeful for future films in the "Monster High" universe.

"We have always been told to plan a trilogy," Holland said. "If all goes well and fans tune in and there's enough turnout for 'Monster High 2,' I think there's a good chance."